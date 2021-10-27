 
entertainment
Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court

Drug supplier behind the American rapper, Mac Miller’s fatal overdose, has decided to plead guilty in federal court on November 8th.

As per the court documents obtained by E! News, Stephen Andrew Walter has agreed a plea agreement on Monday, October 25th.

The court documents states that, “Walter instructed another defendant, Ryan Reavis to give fentanyl ‘in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills’ to a third defendant, who prosecutors say was Miller’s drug dealer, Michael Pettit, on Sept. 4, 2018.”

“Prosecutors claim that Walter knew the pills ‘contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance’ when he distributed them,” the outlet quoted.

The drug supplier is expected to face a 17-year sentence, ‘a five-year period of supervised release and a $100 special assessment’.

