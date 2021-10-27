Royal family accused of using UK's armed forces for PR purposes

"Republic", a campaign aiming to replace the British monarchy with an elected head of state, has criticized the royal family members for using country's armed forces for their own PR purposes.

In a latest statement issued on Wednesday, the organization said, "The "Absolutely disgraceful how they award themselves uniforms, ranks and medals they haven't earned."

It added, Might be why we have so many ex-forces in our membership."

The Queen, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and the heir's eldest son Prince William and wife Kate will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow in November, organisers said.

World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate and to speed up action to limit climate change.

Earlier, “Republic” saiod it's close to raising £32,000 to place billboards against Prince William and other members of the British royal family in Glasgow.

"Very close to raising £32,000. That’s £3,000 raised since late yesterday," said "Republic", an anti-monarchy campaign.