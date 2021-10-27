 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen's doctors 'very clear' on advising rest over attending Cop26 conference

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Queens doctors very clear on advising rest over attending Cop26 conference

The Queen’s doctors are not changing their minds over the shocking decision to not permit her to attend the upcoming Cop26 climate change conference.

In its place she will be addressing the attendees via video message from Windsor Castle.

Speaking to The Mirror, a royal source said over the move: "This decision was not taken lightly by Her Majesty.

"It would have been a long journey up to Glasgow and the reception is a long event, which she was very much looking forward to.

"However, the Queen’s doctors have been very clear and instructed her to rest.

“She has been able to take on light duties but sadly attending COP would have been too much of an undertaking.”

The news comes after the Queen notably scaled back her public engagements over the advice from her doctors due to her frail health. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William furious over 'The Crown' depicting Princess Diana's BBC interview

Prince William furious over 'The Crown' depicting Princess Diana's BBC interview

Angelina Jolie shares her kids' views on budding bond with The Weekend

Angelina Jolie shares her kids' views on budding bond with The Weekend
Amelia Hamlin tells world she is 'happy' amid ex Scott Disick dating rumors

Amelia Hamlin tells world she is 'happy' amid ex Scott Disick dating rumors
Halsey gushes over her 'sweet life' after welcoming son Ender

Halsey gushes over her 'sweet life' after welcoming son Ender

My children's kindness has been very healing to me: Angelina Jolie

My children's kindness has been very healing to me: Angelina Jolie
'Worrying news' from Buckingham Palace as Queen advised to rest

'Worrying news' from Buckingham Palace as Queen advised to rest

US comedian Mort Sahl passes away aged 94

US comedian Mort Sahl passes away aged 94
Eminem avoids offering condolences to Snoop Dogg over his mother's death

Eminem avoids offering condolences to Snoop Dogg over his mother's death

What Kourtney Kardashian did that disgusted Jerry O’Connell?

What Kourtney Kardashian did that disgusted Jerry O’Connell?
Katie Price organizing funeral for terminally ill mother: 'I've accepted it now'

Katie Price organizing funeral for terminally ill mother: 'I've accepted it now'
Royal family accused of using UK's armed forces for PR purposes

Royal family accused of using UK's armed forces for PR purposes

When BTS J-Hope threatened Jimin for 'revenge': Watch Here

When BTS J-Hope threatened Jimin for 'revenge': Watch Here

Latest

view all