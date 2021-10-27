Halsey gushes over her 'sweet life' after welcoming son Ender

Halsey is giving fans a sneak peek of their life after becoming a mother.

The 27-year-old singer turned to their Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of three-month-old son Ender Ridley.

"sweet life," the Without Me hit maker captioned the post.

In the photos, on could spot Halsey sitting on a blanket cradling little Ender wrapped up in a red hoodie and blanket. In another, the mother-son duo calmly watched the sunset.



Halsey welcomed son Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.

