Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' gets 388 million views on YouTube

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

A year after Dua Lipa  released "Levitating" on YouTube, the hit song has reached 388 million views on the video sharing app. 

The song featuring rapper DaBaby premiered on YouTube on October 2, 2020.

The singer was the first to condemn DaBaby for his controversial remarks against gay people.

Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks led nominations for the BRITs on earlier this year , with the three female singers scoring three nods each at Britain’s pop music honours, organisers said.

Meanwhile, the British singer is dating Anwar Hadid, the brother Bella and Gigi Hadid.



