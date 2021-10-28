 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer

American actor Chris Evans expressed his excitement as Disney dropped the trailer of Buzz Lightyear animated movie on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old actor has been signed in to voice the main character in the animated superhero movie — an astronaut who inspired the beloved Toy Story figure Buzz Lightyear.

Chris Evans, famously known for his role as Captain American, will be portraying the hero, Buzz Lightyear, in Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear."

"Animated movie [sic] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams," Chris Evans said in a tweet.

"They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: 'Thank you' doesn't even come close #Lightyear."

Chris Evans packed his excitement in a note attached with his tweet. "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," the actor's note read.

"Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

The animated movie "Lightyear," is set to be screened in theatres in 2022. The movie tells the story of Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger.

The trailer begins with Buzz Lightyear present at a training facility and is seen dressed up in his iconic suit.

Watch the trailer here:


More From Entertainment:

Queen to face more shocks in near future

Queen to face more shocks in near future
Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'

Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'
Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere

Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere
Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes
Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set

Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set
Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her

Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'coordinated harassment campaign' on Twitter: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'coordinated harassment campaign' on Twitter: report
Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' gets 388 million views on YouTube

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' gets 388 million views on YouTube

Tristan Thompson shares sweet snap of True, Prince

Tristan Thompson shares sweet snap of True, Prince

Queen Elizabeth not 'well enough to undertake external engagements'

Queen Elizabeth not 'well enough to undertake external engagements'

Anne Heche reveals getting 'blacklisted‘ due to romance with Ellen Degeneres

Anne Heche reveals getting 'blacklisted‘ due to romance with Ellen Degeneres

Latest

view all