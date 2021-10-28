Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie custody battle: High court upholds appellate court's disqualification decision

Brad Pitt seemed to be in trouble as the California Court has denied his appeal regarding custody case with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Attorneys for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' petitioned the high court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted the actor more time with the children.



The high court, in its ruling on Wednesday, upheld the appellate court's disqualification decision, stating: "Petition and stay denied."

The custody arrangement reportedly adheres to the November 2018 agreement regarding the ex-couple's minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Angelina Jolie apparently celebrated the decision as she beamed alongside her kids as family united at UK screening of Eternals in London on Wednesday.

