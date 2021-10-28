 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie custody battle: High court upholds appellate court's disqualification decision

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie custody battle: High court upholds appellate courts disqualification decision

Brad Pitt seemed to be in trouble as the California Court has denied his appeal regarding custody case with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Attorneys for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' petitioned the high court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted the actor more time with the children.

The high court, in its ruling on Wednesday, upheld the appellate court's disqualification decision, stating: "Petition and stay denied."

The custody arrangement reportedly adheres to the November 2018 agreement regarding the ex-couple's minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Angelina Jolie apparently celebrated the decision as she beamed alongside her kids as family united at UK screening of Eternals in London on Wednesday.

More From Entertainment:

Standup comedy booming in Russia amidst mounting pressure on independent media

Standup comedy booming in Russia amidst mounting pressure on independent media
'Squid Game' director admits he loosely based characters on his own life

'Squid Game' director admits he loosely based characters on his own life
Jennifer Aniston looks slim fit as she shares her new clip

Jennifer Aniston looks slim fit as she shares her new clip
'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life

'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life
Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with her new gorgeous selfie

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with her new gorgeous selfie
Queen to face more shocks in near future

Queen to face more shocks in near future
Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer

Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer
Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'

Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'
Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere

Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere
Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes
Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set

Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set
Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her

Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her

Latest

view all