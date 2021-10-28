Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie custody battle: High court upholds appellate court's disqualification decision

Thursday Oct 28, 2021
Brad Pitt seemed to be in trouble as the California Court has denied his appeal regarding custody case with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
Attorneys for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' petitioned the high court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, effectively voiding a previous ruling that granted the actor more time with the children.
The high court, in its ruling on Wednesday, upheld the appellate court's disqualification decision, stating: "Petition and stay denied."
The custody arrangement reportedly adheres to the November 2018 agreement regarding the ex-couple's minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
Angelina Jolie apparently celebrated the decision as she beamed alongside her kids as family united at UK screening of Eternals in London on Wednesday.