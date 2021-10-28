Squid Game spills the beans on his Netflix contract arrangements

Squid Game’s director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently weighed in on the contract he had with Netflix for the nine-episode series.



Director Hwang addressed his financial situation while interviewing with The Guardian.

There he started off by admitting, “I’m not that rich. But I do have enough.”

“I have enough to put food on the table,” the director later clarified. “And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

Given the international success of Squid Game since its release, many fans are still reeling over the allegedly ‘unfair’ contract arrangements between Hwang Dong-Hyuk and Netflix.

According to leaked documents, the nine-episode game show has cost nearly £15.5m to produce, which works out to almost £1.75m per instalment however, the return on this investment has been monumental for the streaming platform.