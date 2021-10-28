 
Thursday Oct 28 2021
Hilaria Baldwin's podcast discontinued, reports reveal

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin will no longer continue her podcast, Mom Brain, revealed the reports.

As Baldwin family mourns the tragic Rust incident, another bad news, circulating around them, came forward. 

Based on recent reports, the trademark for Hilaria's podcast is no longer ‘active’ and has been given up by Vaynerstudios, LLC and The Gallery Media Group.

News outlet, The Sun revealed, “The office did not receive a response to the previous office action within the six-month response period.”

The 37-year-old author regularly fronted the podcast along with Daphne Oz. However, not a single episode has been aired since December 2020.

The show discontinued when fans bashed the podcaster for faking Spanish accent and detailing misinformation regarding her upbringing.

The Yoga Instructor has also removed the title of ‘Mom Brain’ from her Instagram bio. 

