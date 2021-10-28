 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘pressured’ into delaying memoir release: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Prince Harry is reportedly being forced by the Firm to back down and delay the release of his memoir.

This claim has been made by NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean and according to Express he was quoted saying, "Well, I can tell you first here on the channel that certain people within the British Royal Family have reached out via their private secretaries to Prince Harry once again.”

"They've politely asked him if there's any way he could delay the arrival of his book.”

"Given the fact that next year we're about to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, that's going to be a wonderful event, you would have thought just that alone would have made his once Royal Highness Prince Harry re-think the stupid plan."

He also went on to say, "According to very good sources, Prince Harry has had this option to mull it over for a few days now.”

"People are saying within the court, it's a way to force him into backing down. No it's not, what they're saying is this lady does not need any more shots.”

"When you think about it, the book is going to have to deliver in shock form if he's to receive the remaining part of his book deal."

Before concluding he added, "They have received no word from Prince Harry or his PR team about the possibility of delaying. In defence of Prince Harry, the book publisher is probably ready to roll it out in a matter of months."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'vicious Twitter campaign:' report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'vicious Twitter campaign:' report
Prince Andrew will be ‘invisible’ amid Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee events

Prince Andrew will be ‘invisible’ amid Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee events
Meghan Markle risking relationship ‘death knell’ with ’unprecedented’ chat

Meghan Markle risking relationship ‘death knell’ with ’unprecedented’ chat
Prince William ‘furious’ over Netflix’s Diana depiction on ‘The Crown’: ‘Never air it again!’

Prince William ‘furious’ over Netflix’s Diana depiction on ‘The Crown’: ‘Never air it again!’
Prince Harry 'went into panic mode' over Queen's sudden hospitalisation

Prince Harry 'went into panic mode' over Queen's sudden hospitalisation
Prince Harry ‘feeling helpless’ as Firm rallies behind sick Queen: source

Prince Harry ‘feeling helpless’ as Firm rallies behind sick Queen: source
People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘Squid Game’ bags nomination along with BTS, TXT

People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘Squid Game’ bags nomination along with BTS, TXT
Snoop Dogg buries the hatchet, ends rivalry with Eminem: 'I was wrong'

Snoop Dogg buries the hatchet, ends rivalry with Eminem: 'I was wrong'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry desperate to ‘control’ their narrative: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry desperate to ‘control’ their narrative: report
‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Adam Driver, Lady Gaga fall in love at first sight

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Adam Driver, Lady Gaga fall in love at first sight
Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction

Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction
Meghan Markle shares rare details into Archie's relationships

Meghan Markle shares rare details into Archie's relationships

Latest

view all