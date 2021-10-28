Prince William’s ‘desire to be in control’ of the Firm exposed: report

Prince William ‘growing need’ to exert his control onto the royal family’s affairs have been brought to light by experts.



Royal expert Natalia Oliveri brought this claim to light and during her interview with Today Extra she highlighted Prince William’s growing influence on the Firm.

There she was quoted saying, “Apparently he is taking charge of the Balmoral and Sandringham estates in the Queen’s absence.”

“Those were jobs that his grandfather Prince Philip would have done before his passing, so really William is preparing to be King one day after his father.”