Prince Andrew will be ‘invisible’ amid Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee events

Experts speculate Prince Andrew will reportedly end up being ‘hidden away’ during the course of Prince Andrew’s Platinum Jubilee events.



Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne brought this claim to light and in his new book Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell And The Palace he referenced a statement by a source close to The Sun that admitted, “The plan is for him to be invisible during celebrations.”

Mr Cawthrone admitted at the time, “It is very sensible otherwise the attention would all be on Andrew.”

At the end of the day its important to remember, "It is an embarrassing situation for the Queen especially as she is stumping up for his defence. He just has to keep his head down.”