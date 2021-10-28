ABBA to disband as Benny Andersson says 'this is it'

It is the end of the road for ABBA even with new music and a tour on the horizon.

Speaking with The Guardian supergroup member Benny Andersson made the revelation while hyping the four-member group's reunion.

"This is it. It’s got to be, you know," he said.

"I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it," he said with finality.

This comes as the group’s second time breaking up, the first being more chaotic as there was a group-wide divorce while the current one is amicable.