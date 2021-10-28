 
Thursday Oct 28 2021
ABBA to disband as Benny Andersson says 'this is it'

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

It is the end of the road for ABBA even with new music and a tour on the horizon. 

Speaking with The Guardian supergroup member Benny Andersson made the revelation while hyping the four-member group's reunion.

"This is it. It’s got to be, you know," he said.

"I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it," he said with finality.

This comes as the group’s second time breaking up, the first being more chaotic as there was a group-wide divorce while the current one is amicable.

