Thursday Oct 28 2021
Kendall Jenner steps out of plastic surgery office donning odd full face mask

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Kendall Jenner raised eyebrows after she stepped out of a plastic surgeon’s office wearing a full mask.

The model’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie Jenner have openly admitted to getting work done to their bodies so there is a looming question as to whether the model got some work done.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the model could be seen keeping her head low as she walked out of a building which houses plastic surgeon Dr. Jason B Diamond’s office.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her face covered with a white collagen mask as she proceeded to wear a white face mask a dark sunglasses for more secrecy.

It remains to be seen why Kendall made the visit as the facility offers a plethora of treatments such as facials, botox, fillers, skin tightening, face lift, nose jobs and more.

Take a look:

