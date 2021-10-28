Meghan Markle snub: Prince William, Kate Middleton's nanny gets mental health care

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is said to have 24/7 access to mental health care whenever she needs it.

Considering the responsibility of caring for the Cambridge’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis, her training institute Norland College gives its nannies access to a platform where they can wind down if they're "feeling down, stressed, struggling to cope, or just want to talk to people who understand".

Norland adds: "It is moderated by trained professionals who are available 24/7 to ensure the safety and anonymity of all members."

The news comes as a stark contrast as Meghan Markle thrashed the Firm, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, for being inconsiderate of her mental health when admitting to have suicidal thoughts.

"I just didn’t want to be alive anymore," she said. "And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."