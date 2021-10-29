Duchess Camilla ‘pulling’ Prince Charles away from royal duties with ‘secret’ move: report





An expert recently highlighted the “fun, naughty and spontaneous” nature of Duchess Camilla’s relationship with Prince Charles.



The body language expert even spilled the beans on the shocking tactics the Duchess uses when attempting to pull Prince Charles’ attention away from his royal duties.



The claim’s been made by The Sun’s Judi James and she admitted that the couple’s wedding anniversary photograph is the very first thing that's hinted towards an extremely close personal relationship.

“This pose probably reveals more about the secret of Charles and Camilla’s marriage and enduring relationship than some of their royal appearances ever could.”

“Casually dressed and clutching their dogs, the pair’s body language resembles that of two giggly, naughty children rather than two high-ranking royals.”

Not only that, “She looks far more relaxed than him, holding her dog casually while Charles appears to be clutching his awkwardly, like a guitar.”