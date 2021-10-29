 
Jesy Nelson admits she does not speak to former Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson has made it clear that she does not keep in touch with her former Little Mix bandmates.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the singer admitted that she does not speak to Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade since going solo.

In addition, she also spoke about her feelings of performing solo for the first time since quitting the band.

“It was really scary,” she admitted.

Furthermore, the singer also shared why she chose rap star P. Diddy to appear in her music video Boyz.

"From the moment I wrote the song I knew I wanted him in it."

"He heard the song and loved it and then said he would be in the video. I feel like he definitely thought I was in the Spice Girls!" 

