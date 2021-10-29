 
entertainment
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari over the moon since bagging 'Hot Seat' role

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Britney Spears fiance Sam Asghari over the moon since bagging Hot Seat role

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Ashgari is "ecstatic" over getting his first lead role in the movie Hot Seat with Mel Gibson.

Speaking to TMZ, he was spotted leaving Briston Farms, a West Hollywood grocer, and expressed his excitement over the new endeavor.

He has previously appeared on TV shows like NCIS, The Family Business, Hacks and Black Monday.

When asked if he was ecstatic over bagging the role he said, “Absolutely man, I love working and it's a huge role. I can't live off the stimulus checks.”

It is pertinent to mention that a stimulus check is one that is sent to a taxpayer by the US government in a bid to stimulate the economy by giving them spending economy.

More From Entertainment:

Shanna Moakler crying amid Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Shanna Moakler crying amid Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement
Prince Charles voices concerns for George, Charlotte, Louis’ future

Prince Charles voices concerns for George, Charlotte, Louis’ future
Lily Collins finds becoming a wife makes her ‘feel old’

Lily Collins finds becoming a wife makes her ‘feel old’
Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher battled pancreatitis twice in 2013

Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher battled pancreatitis twice in 2013

Ed Sheeran kicks off album release with ‘solo party’ festivities amid isolation

Ed Sheeran kicks off album release with ‘solo party’ festivities amid isolation

Zayn Malik asks fans for Khai’s privacy after break up with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik asks fans for Khai’s privacy after break up with Gigi Hadid
Olivia Rodrigo wins major nods at American Music Awards 2021

Olivia Rodrigo wins major nods at American Music Awards 2021
Duchess Camilla ‘pulling’ Prince Charles away from royal duties with ‘secret’ move: report

Duchess Camilla ‘pulling’ Prince Charles away from royal duties with ‘secret’ move: report
Gigi-Zayn breakup: Is Zayn Malik Pakistani?

Gigi-Zayn breakup: Is Zayn Malik Pakistani?
Prince William slammed for ‘constantly appeasing’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William slammed for ‘constantly appeasing’ Prince Harry: report
Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no chance’ with Archie title ‘till Prince Charles takes over’

Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no chance’ with Archie title ‘till Prince Charles takes over’
Japanese princess Mako addresses comparisons with Meghan Markle

Japanese princess Mako addresses comparisons with Meghan Markle

Latest

view all