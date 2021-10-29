Lily Collins responds to critics who think 'Emily in Paris' is 'too much'

American actress Lily Collins confesses she loves everything about her character in Netflix's Emily in Paris.

Speaking with Nylon in a recent interview, the 32-year-old star defended the character of Emily Cooper, saying that she even admires the protagonist's qualities that might seem "annoying."

"A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying," Collins told the magazine.

She continued, "To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it's sad to think that people would look and go, 'That's a lot,' she confessed.

"They're such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she's not infallible."