Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found 'difficulty' to 'focus' on job

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gun handler of the movie Rust where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically died is speaking up for the first time since the incident.

Hannah was dragged after she was accused of ignoring safety precautions by handing actor Alec Baldwin a gun loaded with a live round tell him that it was a "cold" gun.

She has previously been accused of mishandling guns on other sets.

When the actor was practicing drawing the gun he accidentally shot it that killed Halyna.

In a statement made through her lawyers and obtained by People, she shared that she had "no idea" how the live round made its way to the prop gun.

"Safety is Hannah's No. 1 priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from," read the statement.

"Hannah was hired on two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer. She fought for training, days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department," the statement claimed.

"The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings. This was not the fault of Hannah."