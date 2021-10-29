 
entertainment
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

New York restaurant owner, employees express gratitude to Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

New York restaurant owner, employees express gratitude to Meghan and Harry

We're blessed to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit us and donate $25,000, said Melba Wilson, a restaurant owner in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the donation to an employee relief fund at Melba's Restaurant who, like many in the service sector, were hit hard by the pandemic.

She told NBC she received a much-deserved boost with Harry and William's visit and donation.

Harry and Meghan, who visited New York last month, stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 and are living in California with their two children.

In May, they marked the second birthday of their son Archie by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable.

During their visit to New York, The 37-year-old prince and Meghan, 40, also paid their respects at the nearby September 11 memorial and stopped by the adjoining museum.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio.


More From Entertainment:

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found 'difficulty' to 'focus' on job

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found 'difficulty' to 'focus' on job

Ellen DeGeneres reveals secret to her youthful skin in her new line

Ellen DeGeneres reveals secret to her youthful skin in her new line

‘Solo party’: Ed Sheeran releases album while isolating for COVID

‘Solo party’: Ed Sheeran releases album while isolating for COVID
Secret to Meghan Markle's beaming skin on wedding day revealed

Secret to Meghan Markle's beaming skin on wedding day revealed
Lily Collins responds to critics who think 'Emily in Paris' is 'too much'

Lily Collins responds to critics who think 'Emily in Paris' is 'too much'
Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari over the moon since bagging 'Hot Seat' role

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari over the moon since bagging 'Hot Seat' role
Shanna Moakler crying amid Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Shanna Moakler crying amid Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement
Prince Charles voices concerns for George, Charlotte, Louis’ future

Prince Charles voices concerns for George, Charlotte, Louis’ future
Lily Collins finds becoming a wife makes her ‘feel old’

Lily Collins finds becoming a wife makes her ‘feel old’
Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher battled pancreatitis twice in 2013

Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher battled pancreatitis twice in 2013

Ed Sheeran kicks off album release with ‘solo party’ festivities amid isolation

Ed Sheeran kicks off album release with ‘solo party’ festivities amid isolation

Zayn Malik asks fans for Khai’s privacy after break up with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik asks fans for Khai’s privacy after break up with Gigi Hadid

Latest

view all