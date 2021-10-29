New York restaurant owner, employees express gratitude to Meghan and Harry

We're blessed to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit us and donate $25,000, said Melba Wilson, a restaurant owner in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the donation to an employee relief fund at Melba's Restaurant who, like many in the service sector, were hit hard by the pandemic.

She told NBC she received a much-deserved boost with Harry and William's visit and donation.

Harry and Meghan, who visited New York last month, stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 and are living in California with their two children.

In May, they marked the second birthday of their son Archie by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable.

During their visit to New York, The 37-year-old prince and Meghan, 40, also paid their respects at the nearby September 11 memorial and stopped by the adjoining museum.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio.



