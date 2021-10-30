Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina left fans in awe as they rocked a Greatest Showman-esque style for Circus Of Horrors Halloween bash.

During their latest outing together on Friday, the award-winning actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina were seen in Halloween costume.

The British actor's model wife appeared to be inspired by the film's lead character P. T. Barnum, sporting a highly decorative velvet blazer, comprising of red, white, black and gold hues.

Instead of following Hugh Jackman's character to the tee, she swapped smart black trousers for a mini skirt and over-the-knee socks.



On the other hands, Sabrina's r husband looked dapper in a pink waistcoat and attached cape.

The couple, 49 and 33 respectively, were dressed in line with the night's theme, as Annabel's, an elegant private club in Mayfair, hosted their annual Halloween bash, Circus of Horrors.

