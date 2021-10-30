Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Reality star Kim Kardashian screamed in terror as she braved Unikversal Studios' haunted house on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: 'I'm sweating!'

The 40-year-old faced her fears during The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final Halloween episode in a terrifying haunted house with Andy Lassner.



While fearlessly braving Halloween Horror Nights with the daytime talk show's executive producer, the mother-of-four got spooked within minutes as a masked person unexpectedly wrap their arms around her.

After getting creeped out a few times, the KKW Beauty founder joked: 'I need this at my house to scare my children.'

'I’m really into these,' she said of some of the ghoulish decorations while letting out as many laughs as screams.

Kim's hubby looked like a vampire in special outfits for the events they didn't bat an eye when Lassner bluntly warned her that it wasn't 'unusual' for past guests to get startled or 'pee a little.'