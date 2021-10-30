 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Reality star Kim Kardashian screamed in terror as she braved Unikversal Studios' haunted house on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: 'I'm sweating!'

The 40-year-old faced her fears during The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final Halloween episode in a terrifying haunted house with Andy Lassner.

While fearlessly braving Halloween Horror Nights with the daytime talk show's executive producer, the mother-of-four got spooked within minutes as a masked person unexpectedly wrap their arms around her.

After getting creeped out a few times, the KKW Beauty founder joked: 'I need this at my house to scare my children.'

'I’m really into these,' she said of some of the ghoulish decorations while letting out as many laughs as screams.

Kim's hubby looked like a vampire in special outfits for the events they didn't bat an eye when Lassner bluntly warned her that it wasn't 'unusual' for past guests to get startled or 'pee a little.'

More From Entertainment:

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes
Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19
Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid

Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid

Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

FBI arrests Fetty Wap over allegedly distributing 100kg of cocaine, heroin, more

FBI arrests Fetty Wap over allegedly distributing 100kg of cocaine, heroin, more
Meghan Markle, Harry write open letter to G20 leaders over vaccine commitments

Meghan Markle, Harry write open letter to G20 leaders over vaccine commitments
Zayn Malik cops plea deal amid Yolanda Hadid dispute

Zayn Malik cops plea deal amid Yolanda Hadid dispute

Court documents reveal details of charges against Zayn Malik

Court documents reveal details of charges against Zayn Malik
New York restaurant owner, employees express gratitude to Meghan and Harry

New York restaurant owner, employees express gratitude to Meghan and Harry

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found 'difficulty' to 'focus' on job

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found 'difficulty' to 'focus' on job

Ellen DeGeneres reveals secret to her youthful skin in her new line

Ellen DeGeneres reveals secret to her youthful skin in her new line

Latest

view all