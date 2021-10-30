 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
Madonna slams ‘overwhelmingly unforgiving’ cancel culture

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Lyricist and singer Madonna recently clapped back against the raging negativity and ‘total lack’ of individual expression, the cancel culture has been allegedly harbouring.

The star addressed her personal thoughts while speaking to V Magazine and started off by saying, "It's interesting because peace is subjective.”

“The way people think about the pandemic, for instance, that the vaccination is the only answer or the polarization of thinking you're either on this side or the other.”

“There's no debate, there's no discussion,” she went on to admit.

“That's something I want to disturb. I want to disturb the fact that we're not encouraged to discuss it. I believe that our job [as artists] is to disturb the status quo.”

“The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening. No one's allowed to speak their mind right now.”

“No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason."

The artist believes it is always better to speak your mind than sit in silence over a matter. “The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is.” Especially since we seem to be currently “Giving it power by shutting the [expletive] up completely."

