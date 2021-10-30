 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid quit Paris Fashion Week early over Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid feud

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Gigi was seen arriving at the John F. Kennedy airport from Paris on September 30

Gigi Hadid walked out of the Paris Fashion Early to solve the dispute between her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The mother of one was seen arriving at the John F. Kennedy airport on September 30 — the same day she was scheduled to walk in the Isabel Marant fashion show. 

A day earlier, she was snapped leaving her final fitting for the haute couture brand.

Gigi walked the ramp at the Coperni fashion show at 10 AM (Paris time) on September 30 before leaving the country. The Isabel Marant was scheduled for 8 PM. 

The supermodel instantly flew home to resolve the fight between the two.

For the unversed, Yolanda came forth accusing Malik of 'striking' her, following which, four charges of harassment were filed against the British singer. 

According to documents obtained by Page Six, “grabbed and shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” though he’s denied all such allegations.

More From Entertainment:

Fetty Wap charged with drug trafficking

Fetty Wap charged with drug trafficking
Madonna slams ‘overwhelmingly unforgiving’ cancel culture

Madonna slams ‘overwhelmingly unforgiving’ cancel culture
Lily Collins defends her character in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins defends her character in 'Emily in Paris'
Kris Jenner reveals interesting thing about Travis Barker's romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner reveals interesting thing about Travis Barker's romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian
Ed Sheeran plays snippet of his forthcoming Christmas single with Elton John

Ed Sheeran plays snippet of his forthcoming Christmas single with Elton John
Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017
Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes
Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19
Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid

Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid

Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

Latest

view all