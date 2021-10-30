 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Judi Dench addresses truth behind Prince Harry’s ‘royal burden’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Judi Dench recently referenced the public pain Prince Harry’s undergone due to the overwhelming weight of his royal life.

The Hollywood acting veteran shared her thoughts while speaking to ET Canada about her role as Queen Victoria and admitted, “Well I just have a great, great admiration for them” because she could never imagine carrying the same weight as Prince Harry.

At the end of the day, “They didn’t choose to be in this position but to be in it and to be with the weight of that responsibility.”

“And having the spotlight on you all the time [on] everything you do, and all your days are planned and set out. I couldn’t do that, I couldn’t do that at all.”

Discussing the isolation Queen Victoria must have felt, she went on to add, “I just can identify very easily, not with, of course, the responsibilities that Queen Victoria had, but I can identify very clearly with being in your eighties, your husband dying and suddenly many of your friends dying.”

“Seven of my friends this year have died, and plus my brother, which is the end of my grown up family ahead of me ‒ somebody said to me the other day, ‘yes but you have to expect that, you’re in your eighties’. Well, if you have that and you also don't have many actual people you call your friends...”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for creating ‘isolated world’ outside the Firm

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for creating ‘isolated world’ outside the Firm
PM Boris Johnson updates nation on Queen Elizabeth’s health status

PM Boris Johnson updates nation on Queen Elizabeth’s health status
Kris Jenner 'had to lie' to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Travis Barker proposal

Kris Jenner 'had to lie' to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Travis Barker proposal
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's relationship got destructive ahead of split

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's relationship got destructive ahead of split

Princess Diana ‘refused’ to invite Camilla Parker Bowles’ son to the wedding

Princess Diana ‘refused’ to invite Camilla Parker Bowles’ son to the wedding
Will Smith details battling suicidal thoughts in new YouTube series

Will Smith details battling suicidal thoughts in new YouTube series

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'
'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests

'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests
Prince William, Kate Middleton monarchy’s secret weapon’ from republican threat

Prince William, Kate Middleton monarchy’s secret weapon’ from republican threat
Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’

Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’
BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

Latest

view all