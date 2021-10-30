Judi Dench addresses truth behind Prince Harry’s ‘royal burden’

Judi Dench recently referenced the public pain Prince Harry’s undergone due to the overwhelming weight of his royal life.



The Hollywood acting veteran shared her thoughts while speaking to ET Canada about her role as Queen Victoria and admitted, “Well I just have a great, great admiration for them” because she could never imagine carrying the same weight as Prince Harry.

At the end of the day, “They didn’t choose to be in this position but to be in it and to be with the weight of that responsibility.”

“And having the spotlight on you all the time [on] everything you do, and all your days are planned and set out. I couldn’t do that, I couldn’t do that at all.”

Discussing the isolation Queen Victoria must have felt, she went on to add, “I just can identify very easily, not with, of course, the responsibilities that Queen Victoria had, but I can identify very clearly with being in your eighties, your husband dying and suddenly many of your friends dying.”

“Seven of my friends this year have died, and plus my brother, which is the end of my grown up family ahead of me ‒ somebody said to me the other day, ‘yes but you have to expect that, you’re in your eighties’. Well, if you have that and you also don't have many actual people you call your friends...”