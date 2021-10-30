 
entertainment
Jamie Dornan claps back at critics who make fun of 'Fifty Shades' trilogy

Jamie Dornan claps back at critics who make fun of 'Fifty Shades' trilogy

Jamie Dornan has no regrets in being a part of Fifty Shades trilogy.

Speaking with the British GQ for their December 2021/January 2022 issue, Dornan admitted that the movie changed the trajectory of his career on a massive scale.

“Look, put it this way: It’s done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion. Every working actor would say the same thing. It’s provided — a lot,” he said. “There’s no shame in saying it’s transformed my life and my family’s life financially. I am very, very grateful for this and always will be.”

He added: “And the fans loved it. Kevin Maher [the film critic] at ‘The Times’ didn’t love it — what a surprise! But I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke. Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself.”

