Kanye West dons new hair style after Caucasian face mask

American rapper Kanye West is exuding a bizarre hairstyle amid ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The Follow God rapper was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Miami, sporting his new hairstyle.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to 'Ye' this year, was also wearing heavy rubber rain boots despite the dry day.

As per sources from Page Six, the rapper "was in a great mood."

Kanye's new haircut comes after the singer put up a prosthetic mask of a Caucasian face for his taxi ride out of JFK Airport in New York.



