 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams cancel scheduled events after testing positive for COVID

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams cancel scheduled events after testing positive for COVID
Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams cancel scheduled events after testing positive for COVID

Music icons Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi had to call off their scheduled events owing to their COVID-19 diagnosis.

A report by Variety revealed that the Summer of ’69 crooner was supposed to appear at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a medley of his songs but had to cancel due to a positive COVID test last minute.

Country singer Keith Urban had to step in for Bryan last minute to perform with R&B recording artist H.E.R.

On the other hand, the It’s My Life singer also found himself in a similar situation when his COVID test came out positive which led to his scheduled concert getting cancelled in front of a large awaiting crowd.

The singer’s rep revealed that he is fully vaccinated and is doing well. 

More From Entertainment:

Joe Biden rejects Meghan Markle’s bid for paid maternity leave

Joe Biden rejects Meghan Markle’s bid for paid maternity leave
Kanye West to auction off 6 trucks after putting up Wyoming ranch for sale

Kanye West to auction off 6 trucks after putting up Wyoming ranch for sale
Will Smith breaks silence on suicidal thoughts: 'I was somewhere else'

Will Smith breaks silence on suicidal thoughts: 'I was somewhere else'
‘Posers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ over British reputation

‘Posers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ over British reputation
Kate Middleton left ‘in tears’ by Prince William’s canceled plans

Kate Middleton left ‘in tears’ by Prince William’s canceled plans
Prince William ‘walking very thin line’ with climate crisis pleas

Prince William ‘walking very thin line’ with climate crisis pleas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never stop: ‘They’re a million-dollar machine’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never stop: ‘They’re a million-dollar machine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dropped hints on leaving Firm’ years prior: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dropped hints on leaving Firm’ years prior: report
Billie Eilish performs ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert

Billie Eilish performs ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert
Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony
Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?

Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?
Kim Kardashian kicks off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian kicks off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson

Latest

view all