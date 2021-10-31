Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams cancel scheduled events after testing positive for COVID

Sunday Oct 31, 2021
Music icons Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi had to call off their scheduled events owing to their COVID-19 diagnosis.
A report by Variety revealed that the Summer of ’69 crooner was supposed to appear at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a medley of his songs but had to cancel due to a positive COVID test last minute.
Country singer Keith Urban had to step in for Bryan last minute to perform with R&B recording artist H.E.R.
On the other hand, the It’s My Life singer also found himself in a similar situation when his COVID test came out positive which led to his scheduled concert getting cancelled in front of a large awaiting crowd.
The singer’s rep revealed that he is fully vaccinated and is doing well.