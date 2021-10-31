 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Kim Kardashian kicks off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Kim Kardashian spent her Halloween weekend with Saturday Night Live co-star, Pete Davidson as the duo were spotted ‘holding hands’ at Knott Berry Farm in California on Friday, October 29th. 

As reported by Hollywood life, the pair hit the amusement park to chill with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and other friends.

According to the reports the comedian and the KKW beauty mogul appeared close as they both rode the roller-coaster together.

The news outlet quoted a source, “When they walked in through the exit [of the ride] they were holding hands.”

“They kept talking and looking at each other. They were with another couple who sat in front of them,” said an eye witness.

“Pete was non-stop smiling and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” they added.

While a few sources claimed that the duo looked ‘romantic’, they can also be just friends as another eye witness told US Weekly, “Kim and Pete seemed like good friends.”

