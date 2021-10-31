 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?
Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?

US supermodel Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are not together right now but they are both good parents though following their split recently.

Zayn is ‘deeply concerned’ about the future of 13-month-old daughter Khai.

'They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,' a source revealed to People recently.

The reports citing sources say, Zayn Malik is ‘deeply concerned’ about the future of his family and he will reportedly 'avoid' to fight for the custody of Khai.

The former One Direction singer and the US supermodel called it quits following an altercation with Gigi’s mom Yolanda at the Pennsylvania home recently.

Earlier, the Story of Life singer issued a statement and vowed to protect the privacy of Khai following split with Gigi.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn said, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument that I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi.

