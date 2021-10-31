 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘walking very thin line’ with climate crisis pleas

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Prince William recently got called out for getting ‘a little to political’ with his latest comments on the climate crisis.

This warning’s been issued by Dr Tessa Dunlop and while speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, he admitted, "I think the reason why the royals have wholeheartedly backed green, it isn't just because of Charles' lifelong obsession, it's also because it's on one level no longer political.

"We are heating up, the problem I think and where William has got to really walk a canny line is how we deal with climate change is hugely political.

"In the way the Queen being there, she never really says anything, she just nods 'yes the climate is heating up' - that's what you want, the institution of the monarchy is recognising that.

"William is just one step away from telling us what to do, at the moment he's just giving out prizes, he needs to make sure it remains that side of the line because otherwise it's a quagmire. People who go green isn't political, there's a green party for goodness sake, it is political."

More From Entertainment:

Joe Biden rejects Meghan Markle’s bid for paid maternity leave

Joe Biden rejects Meghan Markle’s bid for paid maternity leave
Kanye West to auction off 6 trucks after putting up Wyoming ranch for sale

Kanye West to auction off 6 trucks after putting up Wyoming ranch for sale
Will Smith breaks silence on suicidal thoughts: 'I was somewhere else'

Will Smith breaks silence on suicidal thoughts: 'I was somewhere else'
‘Posers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ over British reputation

‘Posers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ over British reputation
Kate Middleton left ‘in tears’ by Prince William’s canceled plans

Kate Middleton left ‘in tears’ by Prince William’s canceled plans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never stop: ‘They’re a million-dollar machine’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never stop: ‘They’re a million-dollar machine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dropped hints on leaving Firm’ years prior: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dropped hints on leaving Firm’ years prior: report
Billie Eilish performs ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert

Billie Eilish performs ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert
Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony
Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?

Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik; Who will take custody of daughter Khai?
Kim Kardashian kicks off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian kicks off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson

Latest

view all