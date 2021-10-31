 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Will Smith breaks silence on suicidal thoughts: 'I was somewhere else'

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Actor Will Smith is talking about his suicidal thoughts in his upcoming show on fitness.

In the trailer for YouTube original series titled “Best Shape of My Life,” Will is touching on his goal to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else,” he said in a voice over for the series which premieres Nov. 8.

He continued, "I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself." In the two-minute trailer, Will is also seen writing his memoir.

In another instant, the star was seen telling daughter Willow Smith about the only time in his life when he considered suicide.

“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.”

