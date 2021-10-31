Kanye West to auction off 6 trucks after putting up Wyoming ranch for sale

Fans now have a chance to drive in style like rapper Kanye West.

The Donda rapper has decided to auction off his fleet of trucks and SUVs in Wyoming.

According to reports, Kanye is ready to say goodbye to six Ford trucks that are all matte black and four-wheel drive.

The auction reportedly comes after he listed his 3,800-acre ranch for sale earlier this month, after his split from ex-wife Kim Kardsahian who was not willing to move to Wyoming full-time.

Auctioneer Harold Musser spoke to TMZ saying that Kanye had sold the cars back to the Ford dealer which then proceeded to put them up for auction, which have already seen an overwhelming response.