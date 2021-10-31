 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Web Desk

Lana Del Rey, Clayton Johnson's relationship gets hit by 'lockdown struggles'

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Sunday Oct 31, 2021
Lana Del Rey, Clayton Johnson’s relationship gets hit by ‘lockdown struggles’

Lana Del Rey parted ways with her fiancé, Clayton Johnson, reported The Mirror on October 30th.

The news outlet has revealed that the 36-year-old singer bid farewell to social media in September as she wanted to focus on ‘different endeavors.’

Talking about the singer’s departure from social media, a sourced revealed to the outlet, “She’s been working on the new album.”

“Lockdown had its struggles and they have sadly gone their separate ways,” publication quoted its source.

Her new album sheds light on fighting lockdown battles and her emotional endeavors.

The Summertime Sadness singer started dating the guitarist after she parted ways with police officer Sean Larkin.

