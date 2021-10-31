 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Jake Paul rehashes Gigi Hadid feud with Zayn Malik dig

Jake Paul did not let his past feud with Gigi Hadid slide.

The YouTube star rehashed his feud with the model on Friday by taking a dig on a tweet which she wrote last year when she defended her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik after Jake’s brother Logan Paul claimed that the former One Direction was rude to him.

The model had tweeted: "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly [expletive]. Go to bed ..."

In the midst of Zayn’s criminal charges for allegedly harassing Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid the social media star fired back with a dig at the current situation.

"Your 'rEsPeCtFuL KiNg' punched your mom in the face."

The model has yet to answer to Jake’s tweet. 

