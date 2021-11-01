 
Monday Nov 01 2021
Ed Sheeran admits he 'thought he was gay' growing up: 'I definitely have a big feminine side'

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Ed Sheeran admits he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’

Ed Sheeran, who is married to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, admitted that he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’.

The Bad Habits singer has revealed he questioned his sexuality when he was a child and ‘thought he was gay’.

Ed said he was convinced he was attracted to men as he enjoyed so-called ‘feminine’ activities such as watching musicals and listening to pop music.

Speaking on the Dutch podcast, the singer revealed: ‘I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit.

It appears to be the first time the singer has publicly revealed his former doubts about his sexuality: ‘I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.’

Elsewhere in the podcast, Ed, 30, shared his advice for starting a family and told the podcast hosts not to wait to have a baby as he and Cherry ‘struggled with it a bit’ when trying to conceive.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra, in August 2020 more than two years after the couple secretly tied the knot.The singer recounts some of his wildest and most favourite memories he’s shared with his wife.

Last week, Ed Sheeran released his brand new album Equals, which is his most personal record yet with most songs written about his love for Cherry.

