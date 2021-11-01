Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she reunites with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family

Priyanka Chopra appeared to be a happiest girl as she reunited with her husband Nick Jonas after a break due to her busy schedule.



The global actress shared her bliss with fans on Instagram, as she joined Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Nick Jonas for Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Nick Jonas sweetheart shared several pictures from the reunion on social media.

The celebrity couple also had a reunion with the Jonas family as they all attended the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on Netflix.



Priyanka was looking smashing in a black dress while Sophie was in blue and Danielle in a white spaghetti dress.

Acting diva Priyanka Chopra captioned the mesmerising post: "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner. #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!"