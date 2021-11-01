 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Pics: Kendall Jenner channels Martian Girl from 90's 'Mars Attacks!' for Halloween cosplay

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Pics: Kendall Jenner channels Martian Girl from 90s Mars Attacks! for Halloween cosplay
Pics: Kendall Jenner channels Martian Girl from 90's 'Mars Attacks!' for Halloween cosplay

Kendall Jenner turned into a space queen for this year’s Halloween as she made an amazing social media appearance on Sunday, October 31st.

The 25-year-old supermodel transformed herself into a character Martian Girl from 1996 classic Mars Attacks!, which was originally played by Lisa Marie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jenner dropped stunning photographs, glimpsing into her fancy-dress.

The socialite adorned a skintight red-patterned dress and completed her look with a high-rise blond hair wig.

Kendall’s bold eye makeup paired with red lipstick helped her channel on-point alien vibes.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned her post, “Mars Attacks! Happy halloweeeeeen.”

Her perfect spooktacular get-up was brought together by stylist, Dani Michelle and make-up artist Mary Phillips.


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin returns to normal Twitter behaviour with political jab

Alec Baldwin returns to normal Twitter behaviour with political jab

Simon Cowell ‘cuts back on workload’ by giving away ‘Walk in Line’ project: report

Simon Cowell ‘cuts back on workload’ by giving away ‘Walk in Line’ project: report
Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid mesmerises onlookers with her quirky style during outing in NYC

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid mesmerises onlookers with her quirky style during outing in NYC
Dwayne Johnson celebrates multiple People’s Choice nominations

Dwayne Johnson celebrates multiple People’s Choice nominations
BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign

BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign
Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she reunites with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family

Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she reunites with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family
Kanye West faces backlash as he invites Marilyn Manson on Sunday Service

Kanye West faces backlash as he invites Marilyn Manson on Sunday Service
Ed Sheeran admits he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’

Ed Sheeran admits he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreate iconic scene of 1993 movie True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreate iconic scene of 1993 movie True Romance
Angelina Jolie's co-stars share her never-before-seen photo from 2019 Halloween bash

Angelina Jolie's co-stars share her never-before-seen photo from 2019 Halloween bash
Billie Eilish wows fans with her performance

Billie Eilish wows fans with her performance

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson set tongues wagging with their latest outing

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson set tongues wagging with their latest outing

Latest

view all