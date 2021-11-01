Pics: Kendall Jenner channels Martian Girl from 90's 'Mars Attacks!' for Halloween cosplay

Kendall Jenner turned into a space queen for this year’s Halloween as she made an amazing social media appearance on Sunday, October 31st.

The 25-year-old supermodel transformed herself into a character Martian Girl from 1996 classic Mars Attacks!, which was originally played by Lisa Marie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jenner dropped stunning photographs, glimpsing into her fancy-dress.

The socialite adorned a skintight red-patterned dress and completed her look with a high-rise blond hair wig.

Kendall’s bold eye makeup paired with red lipstick helped her channel on-point alien vibes.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned her post, “Mars Attacks! Happy halloweeeeeen.”

Her perfect spooktacular get-up was brought together by stylist, Dani Michelle and make-up artist Mary Phillips.





