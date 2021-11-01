Leigh-Anne Pinnock on her twins’ names: “I’m just gonna keep it to myself”

British girl group Little Mix’s member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently revealed why she is not publicly revealing names of her baby twins.

The 30-year-old songster expressed that she does not want to disclose the details about her two-month newborns as she just is currently focused on creating a stronger bond with the babies.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Pinnock shared, “I’m just gonna keep it [the names] to myself,' before expanding on her experience with her little ones.”

The X-Factor alum hasn’t even revealed the gender of her babies who entered into this world in August which was the same month when Anne’s band mate Perrie Edwards also gave birth to her son, Axel.

During the interview, when Edwards shared that there is ‘no such thing’ as keeping a scheduled life after becoming a mother, Leigh-Anne reflected, “Like you say, Pez, you can’t plan anything. Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan.”