Justin Bieber, Hailey flaunt ‘Jungle Book’ costumes For Halloween

Monday Nov 01 2021
Monday Nov 01, 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went with a less spooky and a more cutie outfit for this year's Halloween as the sweethearts channeled ‘Jungle Book’ avatar.

The power couple had all eyes on them as they stepped out in the city, dressed as movie’s characters, 'Baloo and Bagheera'.

The Stay singer wore a cute dark brown bear onesie, styling it up with layers of silver chains. 

He completed his fancy-dress look with a pair of pink and white sneakers.

Justin Bieber channeled 'Jungle Book' for Halloween Photo Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

The 25-year-old model, on the other hand, adorned a leather trench coat and tower platform shows.

Hailey channeled the costume of panther as she wore a black wig and a pair of cat ears. 

Hailey Bieber dressed up as Bagheera for Halloween Photo Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

The Canadian singer also seemed in love with his fantasy film's cosplay as he dropped its few snaps on his Instagram account. 


