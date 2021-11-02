Hailey Baldwin says she ‘couldn’t abandon’ Justin Bieber while he struggled

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021
American supermodel Hailey Baldwin is opening up about how she wanted stay close to husband Justin Bieber during his mental health struggles.
During a chat on an episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, the fashionista discussed her relationship with the singer.
"I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him,” she said.
"Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person,” said the model.
"So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be,” she added.
Joining the conversation, Bieber said: "I had experienced so many things in my life. I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn't want to do it all alone."
"I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars," Bieber said.
He further said that he became “committed to working on those things and getting healthy.”
"Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was. Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you've seen my heart through it all," he added.