Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Rihanna stunned a classy look in a Beetlejuice inspired outfit as she attended her brother’s party in New York on Sunday.

The Grammy-winner flaunted a few catchy costumes on the occasion this year with the latest one remaining the most stylish of all.

The Ocean’s 8 actor donned a long black and white luxe coat over a same patterned dress and paired it with black peep toe heels and dark sunglasses.

The Fenty Beauty mogul who was spotted leaving the party around 5 am, had a black colored lipstick on with long hairs falling around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also channeled rapper Gunna for cosplay as she adorned a sleeveless leather jacket over a patterned sweater.

The Umbrella hit-maker even wore matching accessories similar to those of the rapper including chains, sunglasses and knee-high sneaker.

