 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his YOU character: He’s delusional
When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'

American actor Penn Badgley does not entirely enjoy palying the role of Joe Goldberg in Netflix block-buster series YOU.

"There's a lot I don't enjoy about him," Badgley confessed in 2019 interview with Digital Spy. "To be honest, I don't enjoy nearly everything about him.”

“Joe is this work in progress in dismantling and dissecting the myriad privileges that a young, attractive, white man carries with him," he said in another interview in 2019.

According to Badgley, Joe is 'self-obsessed' and follows unhealthy patterns that make him less worthy of love.

“Joe is not actually looking for true love,” the musician told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer. He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman shares unseen picture of her

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman shares unseen picture of her
Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right

Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right
Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training

Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training
Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume

Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume
Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume

Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume
Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears
Jessica Simpson gets real about her journey towards sobriety

Jessica Simpson gets real about her journey towards sobriety

‘Emily in Paris’ to be more diverse and inclusive in second season, says Lily Collins

‘Emily in Paris’ to be more diverse and inclusive in second season, says Lily Collins
Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis

Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis

Latest

view all