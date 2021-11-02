 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

American actress Kristen Stewart is now officially off the market after she announced that she is engaged.

The Twilight alum shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that screenwriter Dylan Meyer popped the question after dating for two years.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The pair sparked romance rumours in May after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles and it was around the same time that Meyer shared that she was moving out of her home of 10 years.

More From Entertainment:

Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed

Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed
Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life

Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life
Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech

Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech
David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween

David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween
Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere

Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere
Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus

Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus
Assistant director on Baldwin movie breaks silence over fatal shooting

Assistant director on Baldwin movie breaks silence over fatal shooting
Humaima Malick meets 'man behind world famous Turkish series 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Humaima Malick meets 'man behind world famous Turkish series 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'
Caitlyn Jenner reminiscences Kim Kardashian, Kanye West wedding

Caitlyn Jenner reminiscences Kim Kardashian, Kanye West wedding

Ice Cube turns down $9 million offer to star in a comedy film

Ice Cube turns down $9 million offer to star in a comedy film

Maya Hawke shares why her famous parents didn't initially support her acting career

Maya Hawke shares why her famous parents didn't initially support her acting career

Latest

view all