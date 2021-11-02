 
Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B is set to slay the stage as she revealed that she will be hosting the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards.

In a statement to People, the rapper shared her excitement.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi said in a statement. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

Furthermore, the AMAs executive producer too expressed joy over having Cardi B bring in her "infectious energy" to the stage. 

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. 

"She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

