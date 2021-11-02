Here's why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021
Queen Elizabeth on Monday appealed to world leaders to work together in "common cause" against climate change to "solve the most insurmountable problems".
The statement, delivered in a video message to the COP-26 conference in Glasgow came after a day of speeches from world leaders warning of the urgency of the crisis.
Royal biographer Angela Lavin explained the reason Queen Elizabeth's decision to have a butterfly broach on her dress. She also commented on a photo of her late husband Prince Philip who died in April this year.
Taking to social media, Angela said, "Fascinating that the Queen had a butterfly broach on her dress and a photo of her late husband surrounded by butterflies. The butterfly is supposed to give a message from the deceased that they are ok and just living in another realm."
Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth was spotted at the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors´ advice.
The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: "One is OK".
The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems.
Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations" and stayed overnight.