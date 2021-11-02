 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Here's why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Heres why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video

Queen Elizabeth on Monday appealed to world leaders to work together in "common cause" against climate change to "solve the most insurmountable problems".

The statement, delivered in a video message to the COP-26 conference in Glasgow came after a day of speeches from world leaders warning of the urgency of the crisis.

Royal biographer Angela Lavin explained the reason Queen Elizabeth's decision to have a butterfly broach on her dress. She also commented on a photo of her late husband Prince Philip who died in April this year.

Heres why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video

Taking to social media, Angela said, "Fascinating that the Queen had a butterfly broach on her dress and a photo of her late husband surrounded by butterflies. The butterfly is supposed to give a message from the deceased that they are ok and just living in another realm."

Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth was spotted at the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors´ advice.

The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: "One is OK".

The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems.

Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations" and stayed overnight.

More From Entertainment:

'Queen is still driving around Windsor in a car that was discontinued 10-years ago'

'Queen is still driving around Windsor in a car that was discontinued 10-years ago'
Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards
COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters

COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters
Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer
Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed

Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed
Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life

Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life
Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech

Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech
Lil Nas X talks about his future partner, 'I want somebody who's fun'

Lil Nas X talks about his future partner, 'I want somebody who's fun'
David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween

David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween
Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere

Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere
Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus

Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus

Latest

view all