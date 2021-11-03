 
Meghan Markle angers father by marrying Prince Harry as Thomas 'doesn't approve' of him

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle Sr 'doesn't approve' of the Duke of Sussex, claimed the Duchess' estranged brother.

Thomas Markle, who has never met Harry in person, reportedly isn't a fan of Meghan's hubby as he reportedly refused her to marry the royal.

The Duchess of Sussex's father was so distrustful of Harry he wouldn't even count on him to 'protect those chickens in their backyard'.

'My dad doesn't approve of him. My father says he couldn't even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to,' he told his shocked housemates.

Markle Jr also said his rift with his famous half-sister began when he wrote to the palace asking if they could help to stop paparazzi invading his privacy.

