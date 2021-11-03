Katrina Kaif slays in tie-dye lehenga as she shares her new snap

 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Acting diva Katrina Kaif, who is busy in promoting her upcoming film with Akshey Kumar Sooyavanshi, appeared to be a style queen in her a tie-dye lehenga.

Katrina looked out of this world as she shared her new sizzling photo to Instagram, wearing gorgeous outfit to show off her elegance.

The superstar would be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, wearing the same dress.

 The actress recently posed for the paparazzi outside the show's sets while host Kapil Sharma photobombed the moment.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif stood arm-in-arm, posing for the camera. 

Earlier in the day, Akshay shared a picture with Katrina from the sets of the comedy show. In the picture, Katrina held a bucket of popcorn while Akshay was in splits. He shared the picture with the caption, “This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. 

Katrina and Akshey-starrer Sooryavanshi is set to release on November 5. It is the first big-budget Bollywood film to release since theatres reopened in Mumbai.

