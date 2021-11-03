Kim Kardashian glams up in dark jumpsuit during outing in her new pal's hometown

Kim Kardashian seemingly returned to glam after reuniting with her pal Pete Davidson, showing off her bliss by rocking stylish outfits during her outing in New York City.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel opposite Central Park on Tuesday rocking a dark jumpsuit, heels and gloves as well as a pair of large, futuristic shades.



The mom-of-four also carried a small silver bag to complete the look as she headed out in the hometown of her rumoured beau Pete Davidson, 27.

The duo had been seen holding hands while taking on rides at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the Halloween weekend. Kim, who split from Kanye, seemed overjoyed while spending time with Pete.



Kim and Pete had held hands as they sat together on rides during the outing, where they were joined by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

Kim's fans immediately began to speculate that the pair may be romantically involved and would soon make their new relationship public.