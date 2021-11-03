 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian glams up in dark jumpsuit during outing in her new pal's hometown

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Kim Kardashian glams up in dark jumpsuit during outing in her new pals hometown

Kim Kardashian seemingly returned to glam after reuniting with her pal Pete Davidson, showing off her bliss by rocking stylish outfits during her outing in New York City.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel opposite Central Park on Tuesday rocking a dark jumpsuit, heels and gloves as well as a pair of large, futuristic shades.

The mom-of-four also carried a small silver bag to complete the look as she headed out in the hometown of her rumoured beau Pete Davidson, 27. 

Kim Kardashian glams up in dark jumpsuit during outing in her new pals hometown

The duo had been seen holding hands while taking on rides at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the Halloween weekend. Kim, who split from Kanye, seemed overjoyed while spending time with Pete.

Kim and Pete had held hands as they sat together on rides during the outing, where they were joined by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

Kim's fans immediately began to speculate that the pair may be romantically involved and would soon make their new relationship public.

More From Entertainment:

Katrina Kaif slays in tie-dye lehenga as she shares her new snap

Katrina Kaif slays in tie-dye lehenga as she shares her new snap
Game of Thrones’ star Gemma Whelan sheds light on show's intimate scenes

Game of Thrones’ star Gemma Whelan sheds light on show's intimate scenes
Hailey Bieber opens up about marital problems with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber opens up about marital problems with hubby Justin Bieber
Meghan Markle angers father by marrying Prince Harry as Thomas 'doesn't approve' of him

Meghan Markle angers father by marrying Prince Harry as Thomas 'doesn't approve' of him
Lady Gaga opens up about her psychological difficulty

Lady Gaga opens up about her psychological difficulty

Scott Disick feels alone at this Halloween as he celebrates event with son Mason in Miami

Scott Disick feels alone at this Halloween as he celebrates event with son Mason in Miami
COP-26: Meghan Markle and Harry share their pledge towards sustainable future

COP-26: Meghan Markle and Harry share their pledge towards sustainable future

Here's why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video

Here's why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress in latest video
'Queen is still driving around Windsor in a car that was discontinued 10-years ago'

'Queen is still driving around Windsor in a car that was discontinued 10-years ago'
Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards
COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters

COP26: Prince Charles criticised for using private jets and helicopters
Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

Latest

view all